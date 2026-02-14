Calvin Faucher News: Loses arbitration hearing
Faucher will make $1.8 million in 2026 after losing his arbitration hearing with the Marlins on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Faucher had filed for $2.05 million, but he'll receive the lower of the two figures after posting a 3.28 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 60.1 innings in 2025. The 30-year-old collected 15 saves while serving as Miami's primary closer last season, but he'll likely be relegated to a setup role in 2026 while new addition Pete Fairbanks works the ninth inning.
