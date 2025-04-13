Calvin Faucher News: Nabs first save of season

Faucher struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Nationals.

Anthony Bender threw 24 pitches Friday en route to his first loss of the season, so Faucher got his turn to handle closing duties Saturday and had no trouble dispatching Washington's 9-1-2 hitters, ending the game by getting James Wood to offer at a curveball in the dirt for strike three. Faucher's had a bumpy beginning to the season, posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB through his first 5.1 innings, but he remains in the high-leverage mix for Miami along with Bender.