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Calvin Faucher News: Notches first save Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 5:03pm

Faucher earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers, working around three walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

After Pete Fairbanks (hand) landed on the IL on Tuesday, it was Faucher who got the second crack at the ninth-inning job Wednesday after Tyler Phillips picked up the save Tuesday night. It didn't come easy for the right-hander -- Faucher walked the bases loaded with one out, but he managed to induce a game-ending double play off the bat of Freddie Freeman to seal a one-run victory. The 30-year-old Faucher sports a 4.91 ERA with a 1.82 WHIP and 13:12 K:BB across 11 innings this season. He figures to share closing duties with Phillips and Anthony Bender while Fairbanks is sidelined.

Calvin Faucher
Miami Marlins
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