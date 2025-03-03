Calvin Faucher News: Sharp through three spring outings

Faucher has tossed three scoreless innings across his three Grapefruit League appearances, allowing one hit and hitting another batter while striking out two.

Though the sample size is small, Faucher's excellence thus far in spring could give him an early leg up on emerging as the Marlins' preferred option at closer heading into Opening Day. While his ratios over his 53 total appearances with Miami in 2024 aren't eye-popping (3.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP), he shined after the All-Star break with a 2.75 ERA (2.10 FIP) and 21.2 K-BB% before spending most of September on the injured list due to a shoulder impingement. Now healthy again, Faucher has resembled the dominant reliever he was over his final two months of the 2024 campaign.