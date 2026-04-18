Calvin Faucher News: Tagged with loss Friday
Faucher (1-2) took the loss Friday against the Brewers, giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in the 10th inning. He struck out one.
Tasked with protecting a 4-4 tie, Faucher instead loaded the bases with nobody out before a throwing error by Xavier Edwards and then a double by Garrett Mitchell brought all three runners home. Faucher has had a very shaky start to the season, stumbling to a 6.43 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB through eight appearances and seven innings, and he could be slipping into a low-leverage role as a result -- his only hold so far in 2026 came back on April 5.
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