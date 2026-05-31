Cam Booser News: Available for Tampa Bay debut

The Rays recalled Booser from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Booser was added to the Rays' 40-man roster by the end of spring training after he had attended camp as a non-roster invitee, but he remained in the minors for the first two-plus months of the season before getting the call to the big leagues. The 34-year-old southpaw is likely to initially work in middle relief for Tampa Bay after accruing a 1.80 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB across 20 innings in 23 appearances for Durham.