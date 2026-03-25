Cam Booser News: Optioned after addition to 40-man

The Rays selected Booser's contract from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday and optioned him to Durham.

Presumably, Booser had an opt-out in his minor-league contract, and the Rays added him to their 40-man roster to prevent the reliever from exercising that clause. Booser holds a 4.28 ERA and 78:35 K:BB over 73.2 innings at the big-league level.