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Cam Booser News: Optioned after addition to 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rays selected Booser's contract from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday and optioned him to Durham.

Presumably, Booser had an opt-out in his minor-league contract, and the Rays added him to their 40-man roster to prevent the reliever from exercising that clause. Booser holds a 4.28 ERA and 78:35 K:BB over 73.2 innings at the big-league level.

Cam Booser
Tampa Bay Rays
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