Cam Booser News: Won't make Opening Day roster
The Rays informed Booser on Saturday that he won't be included on the team's Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Booser gave up just one earned run and struck out nine batters over nine innings in the Grapefruit League, but despite his best efforts, he won't break camp with the big-league club. It's unknown whether he will opt to enter free agency or stick with the organization, but a decision is expected to come within the next few days.
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