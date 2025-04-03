Cam Caminiti Injury: Rehabbing forearm issue
Caminiti is in extended spring training rehabbing from forearm tendinitis, Harrison Smajovits of SI.com reports.
An MRI did not reveal structural damage for the talented young southpaw, but it's still a forearm issue worth monitoring over the coming weeks. Unlike most of the prep pitchers selected in last year's draft, Caminiti made an appearance in full-season ball after signing. He struck out four over three innings for Single-A Augusta, and that's likely where he'll be assigned once cleared.
