Cam Cannarella Injury: Out with fractured wrist
Cannarella suffered a fractured wrist Saturday while playing for High-A Beloit and is expected to be out for 6-to-8 weeks, FishOnFirst.com reports.
Cannarella ended up taking on the brunt of a collision in the outfield with a teammate while he was in pursuit of a fly ball and appears likely to be held out of action until at least early June. The 22-year-old was in the midst of a strong start to the Midwest League season, producing a .368/.440/.579 slash line with one home run and one stolen base across 25 plate appearances.
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