Cam Cauley News: Sent down to Triple-A
The Rangers optioned Cauley to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Cauley will head back to the minors after slashing just .189/.268/.351 across 42 plate appearances since the start of the second half. Cody Freeman will come up from Triple-A in a corresponding move to give the Rangers another bench player capable of playing in the infield and outfield.
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