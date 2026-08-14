Cam Cauley headshot

Cam Cauley News: Sent down to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Rangers optioned Cauley to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Cauley will head back to the minors after slashing just .189/.268/.351 across 42 plate appearances since the start of the second half. Cody Freeman will come up from Triple-A in a corresponding move to give the Rangers another bench player capable of playing in the infield and outfield.

Cam Cauley
Texas Rangers
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