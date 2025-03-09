Cam Collier Injury: Requires thumb surgery

Reds manager Terry Francona announced that Collier is scheduled to have surgery Thursday on his injured left thumb, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Collier is expected to resume hitting in 4-to-6 weeks after getting surgery.

Collier, who was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, is viewed as one of the top prospects in the Cincinnati system, coming off a 2024 season in which he slashed .248/.355/.443 with 20 home runs over 507 plate appearances at High-A Dayton. The upcoming thumb surgery shouldn't dramatically affect Collier's long-term outlook, but it could inhibit his power production over he's able to make his 2025 debut, perhaps at some point in late April or early May.