Cam Collier News: Activated from 60-day IL

Collier (thumb) was activated off the 60-day injured list by High-A Dayton on Tuesday.

Collier was not in the lineup for the Dragons' 5-4 loss to Lansing on Tuesday. He started his rehab in the Arizona Complex League, playing in 10 games and accumulating 42 plate appearances while with the ACL Reds. In a conflicting report, MLB.com states Collier's rehab assignment was moved to Dayton before he eventually lands at Double-A Chattanooga.