Cam Collier headshot

Cam Collier News: Improved conditioning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Collier reported to camp in much better shape after improving his diet in the offseason, Charlie's Chalkboard reports. "I went into the offseason a bit overweight," Collier said. "They told me at instructs make sure you come in next year in shape and can play over a lot of games. I cut out the fast food, the sweet stuff and the snacks. I ate good meals. It's night and day. It allows me to be more mobile. It allows me to move and stretch a lot more and get a lot more of my legs in my swing."

Collier already is one of the Reds' better hitting prospects and posted a .798 OPS at High-A last year as a 19-year old, but this can only help. He's playing both first and third base this spring.

