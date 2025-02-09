Cam Collier News: Making debut in big-league camp

Collier received an invite to major-league spring training, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Collier, who turned 20 during the offseason, batted .248/.355/.443 with 20 home runs and 74 RBI over 119 games at High-A Dayton in 2024. There was variance in his monthly splits, and the left-handed batter had trouble against southpaws (.174/.283/.312), but Collier showed his raw power and ability to homer to all fields.