Cam Collier News: Managing thumb issue

Collier, who got reassigned to the Reds' minor-league camp Wednesday, tweaked his thumb last weekend and might be sidelined for a while, Dave Clark of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Collier was scheduled for further evaluations Thursday. He finished 2024 at High-A Dayton and had a .798 OPS in 119 games, and it hasn't been decided yet whether he'll return there or move up to Double-A Chattanooga.