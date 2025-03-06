Fantasy Baseball
Cam Collier headshot

Cam Collier News: Managing thumb issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 5:01pm

Collier, who got reassigned to the Reds' minor-league camp Wednesday, tweaked his thumb last weekend and might be sidelined for a while, Dave Clark of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Collier was scheduled for further evaluations Thursday. He finished 2024 at High-A Dayton and had a .798 OPS in 119 games, and it hasn't been decided yet whether he'll return there or move up to Double-A Chattanooga.

