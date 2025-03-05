Cam Collier News: Reassigned to minors camp

The Reds reassigned Collier to minor-league camp Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The top prospect saw some Cactus League action, going 1-for-8 at the dish, but he never had a real chance to make the Opening Day roster. Collier, 20, posted a .798 OPS with 20 homers at High-A Dayton in 2024 and could either head back there to start this season or move up to Double-A Chattanooga.