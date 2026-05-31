Cam Sanders headshot

Cam Sanders News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Pirates recalled Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

The right-hander will rejoin the Pirates for Sunday's series finale versus the Twins as Carmen Mlodzinski (undisclosed) heads to the restricted list. Sanders has made five appearances for Pittsburgh this year and has given up six earned runs with a 7:5 K:BB across five innings.

Cam Sanders
Pittsburgh Pirates
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