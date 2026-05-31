Cam Sanders News: Back in big leagues
The Pirates recalled Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
The right-hander will rejoin the Pirates for Sunday's series finale versus the Twins as Carmen Mlodzinski (undisclosed) heads to the restricted list. Sanders has made five appearances for Pittsburgh this year and has given up six earned runs with a 7:5 K:BB across five innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now