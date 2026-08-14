Cam Sanders News: Collects save with one pitch

Sanders was credited with the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rays after recording the final out.

Yennier Cano was brought in for the ninth inning to secure the Orioles' 6-2 lead, but he proceeded to give up three runs before getting the hook. Sanders answered the call, with his first pitch of the frame resulting in a flyout by Ryan Vilade to end the game. The Orioles have gone with a closing committee in the absence of Ryan Helsley (elbow) and Felix Bautista (shoulder) -- Andrew Kittredge worked the seventh inning Friday, while Rico Garcia handled the eighth -- but Sanders isn't likely to join the mix. He's appeared in three games out of the bullpen since he was recalled from Triple-A Norkolk on Monday, giving up two runs in 3.2 innings with a 2:1 K:BB.