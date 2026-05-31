Cam Sanders News: Headed back to Triple-A
Sanders was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis after Sunday's 9-3 win over the Twins.
Sanders will return to Indianapolis after being called up before Sunday's contest, ultimately tossing a scoreless seventh inning while striking out a batter in Pittsburgh's victory. The 29-year-old will now have to wait for his next chance with the major-league roster down the road this season.
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