Cam Sanders News: Joining big-league bullpen

The Pirates recalled Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's unclear at this time what the corresponding roster move will be. Sanders has yielded two runs with an 11:7 K:BB over six frames with Indianapolis. The 29-year-old got a cup of coffee with the Pirates last season, allowing six runs with a 4:5 K:BB in 6.2 innings.