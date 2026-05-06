Cam Sanders News: Joining Pittsburgh's taxi squad
Sanders is with the Pirates' taxi squad in Arizona prior to Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's not clear what the Pirates' plans are for Sanders, but the 29-year-old right-hander could be deployed out of bullpen at some point during the team's road trip. He's spent the majority of the season in Triple-A but has appeared in three major-league games, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across three innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now