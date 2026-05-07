Cam Sanders News: Officially recalled
The Pirates recalled Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
Sanders joined the Pirates' taxi squad ahead of Wednesday's contest, and he'll now grab a spot on the active roster to make up for the loss of Chris Devenski (illness). Sanders will likely be limited to low-leverage work after allowing four runs in three MLB innings this year and logging a 5.19 ERA and 2.44 WHIP at Indianapolis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now