Cam Sanders headshot

Cam Sanders News: Quick return to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

The Pirates optioned Sanders to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-hander was called up from Triple-A on Friday and made his season debut Saturday against the Rays, but he'll head back to the minors after surrendering to four runs over two-thirds of an inning. Wilber Dotel will take Sanders' place in Pittsburgh's bullpen.

Cam Sanders
Pittsburgh Pirates
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