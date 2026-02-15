Cam Schlittler headshot

Cam Schlittler Injury: Nearing return to mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Schlittler (back) is expected to resume mound work Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander reported to camp this week nursing mid-back inflammation, and his scheduled return to mound work Tuesday appears to further confirm that the injury is minor. Assuming Schlittler experiences no setbacks, he should have a fairly normal ramp-up for the regular season.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Schlittler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Schlittler See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
58 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
87 days ago
MLB Bets Today: Same-Game Parlays and Props for Wednesday, Oct. 8
MLB
MLB Bets Today: Same-Game Parlays and Props for Wednesday, Oct. 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
130 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 8
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
130 days ago