Cam Schlittler Injury: Nearing return to mound
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Schlittler (back) is expected to resume mound work Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
The 25-year-old right-hander reported to camp this week nursing mid-back inflammation, and his scheduled return to mound work Tuesday appears to further confirm that the injury is minor. Assuming Schlittler experiences no setbacks, he should have a fairly normal ramp-up for the regular season.
