Cam Schlittler headshot

Cam Schlittler Injury: Nursing minor back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Schlitter will not throw off a mound for a few days due to mid-back inflammation, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The injury is considered minor, and Schlitter will continue to throw on flat ground. At this point, the Yankees seem to be simply exercising caution, though it's possible Schlittler's Grapefruit League debut gets pushed back. The young right-hander is locked into a spot in the Yankees' rotation after holding a 2.96 ERA and 84:31 K:BB over 73 regular-season innings in 2025.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
