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Cam Schlittler News: Another strong start in fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Schlittler (5-1) notched the win Monday against the Orioles, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Despite walking a season-high three batters and fanning a season-low four, the hard-throwing right-hander still delivered another strong outing overall. It was the sixth time this year that Schlittler pitched at least five frames while yielding one earned run or zero, and he fell one out short of what could've been his fourth straight quality start. Schlittler will bring an outstanding 1.52 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB over 47.1 innings into his next scheduled outing in Milwaukee.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
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