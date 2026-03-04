Cam Schlittler headshot

Cam Schlittler News: Cleared for Grapefruit League debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Schlittler (back) will make his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Schlittler has been slow-played by the Yankees this spring after he developed some early-camp back inflammation. He's progressed without issue since then and is expected to be ready to go for Opening Day, though he will likely be built up initially to throw just 65-80 pitches in his first start or two of the season.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
