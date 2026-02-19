Cam Schlittler News: Close to facing hitters
Schlittler (back) recovered well from Tuesday's bullpen session and will throw one more before likely moving on to facing hitters, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Schlittler has been slowed a bit early on in camp by a mid-back issue, but he's on the mend. If the young right-hander is indeed cleared to face hitters soon, pitching in a Grapefruit League contest should follow shortly after. Schlittler is locked into a spot in the Yankees' rotation after holding a 2.96 ERA and 84:31 K:BB over 73 regular-season innings in 2025.
