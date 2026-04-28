Cam Schlittler headshot

Cam Schlittler News: Continues to dominate vs. Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 12:06am

Schlittler (4-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

Following an excellent outing his last time out, when he tossed eight innings and allowed one run, Schlittler continued his dominant start to the season, tossing six scoreless innings while matching his season high with eight strikeouts. The right-hander effectively shut down Texas' lineup, recording his third consecutive quality start. This was the also the fourth time in seven starts that he hasn't allowed an earned run. Schlittler owns a stellar 1.51 ERA with 49 strikeouts across 41.2 innings, ranking among the league's best marks. He will look to continue his spectacular start in his next scheduled outing, slated against Baltimore early next week.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Schlittler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Schlittler See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago