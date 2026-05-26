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Cam Schlittler News: Cruises to seventh victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Schlittler (7-2) earned the win over Kansas City on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

The Yankees had staked Schlittler to a 9-0 lead before he gave up his lone run of the game on a solo shot by Bobby Witt Jr. in the bottom of the third inning. It was an almost entirely stress-free outing for Schlittler, who needed only 77 pitches to notch his seventh quality start over his past eight outings. The right-hander hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any start during that span and holds a sparkling 1.50 ERA on the season. Schlittler is among the early leaders in the AL Cy Young Award race, adding a 0.85 WHIP and 81:13 K:BB through 72 innings.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
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