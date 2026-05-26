Cam Schlittler News: Cruises to seventh victory
Schlittler (7-2) earned the win over Kansas City on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.
The Yankees had staked Schlittler to a 9-0 lead before he gave up his lone run of the game on a solo shot by Bobby Witt Jr. in the bottom of the third inning. It was an almost entirely stress-free outing for Schlittler, who needed only 77 pitches to notch his seventh quality start over his past eight outings. The right-hander hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any start during that span and holds a sparkling 1.50 ERA on the season. Schlittler is among the early leaders in the AL Cy Young Award race, adding a 0.85 WHIP and 81:13 K:BB through 72 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Schlittler See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)4 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 1511 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1511 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Schlittler See More