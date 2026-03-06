Cam Schlittler News: Fans four in spring debut
Schlittler pitched 2.1 scoreless innings against Tampa Bay in a Grapefruit League game Friday, allowing two hits and issuing one walk while striking out four batters.
Schlittler dealt with a back injury during the early part of training camp but appeared fully recovered Friday. He tossed 39 pitches and showed good velocity, topping out at 99.6 mph on his fastball. With his spring debut now in the books, Schlittler seems like he'll be ready for Opening Day, though he may be on a pitch count for his first few starts as he works to get fully ramped up.
