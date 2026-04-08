Cam Schlittler News: Fans seven in no-decision
Schlittler didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the A's, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.
The young right-hander only ran into real trouble in the third inning, as a pair of leadoff singles set up run-scoring doubles by Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom, but the Yankees got Schlittler off the hook for a loss with a late rally. Schlittler has a sizzling 22:0 K:BB through three starts and 16.2 innings to begin the year, fueling a 1.62 ERA and 0.48 WHIP. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Tampa Bay.
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