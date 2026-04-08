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Cam Schlittler News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Schlittler didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the A's, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The young right-hander only ran into real trouble in the third inning, as a pair of leadoff singles set up run-scoring doubles by Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom, but the Yankees got Schlittler off the hook for a loss with a late rally. Schlittler has a sizzling 22:0 K:BB through three starts and 16.2 innings to begin the year, fueling a 1.62 ERA and 0.48 WHIP. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Tampa Bay.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
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