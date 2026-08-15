Cam Schlittler News: Fans seven in no-decision Saturday

Schlittler didn't factor into the decision Saturday during the Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The 25-year-old right-hander let runners get into scoring position in three of the six innings in which he appeared, but Schlittler only paid for it in the third when Alejandro Kirk got a ball past Jazz Chisholm up the middle for an RBI single. Schlittler has fanned at least six batters in all eight of his starts since the beginning of July, a stretch in which the AL Cy Young frontrunner has a 2.44 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 66:13 K:BB in 48 innings. He'll look for his first win since July 24 in his next outing, which is set to come at home next weekend in a rematch with Toronto.