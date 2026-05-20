Cam Schlittler News: Fans seven in six strong innings
Schlittler (6-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven.
Schlittler has generally been hard to hit in 2026, but he gave up a season-worst eight knocks Wednesday. The 25-year-old right-hander yielded multiple runs for the first time since his April 12 start in Tampa Bay, though he's now spun at least five frames while yielding one earned run or zero in eight of his 11 outings on the year. Schlittler will take an outstanding 1.50 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 75:13 K:BB over 66 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Royals.
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