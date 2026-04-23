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Cam Schlittler News: Goes eight innings in third victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Schlittler (3-1) earned the win over Boston on Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over eight innings.

Schlittler gave up an unearned run in the second inning and a solo homer in the fifth, but that was all the damage Boston managed against him. The right-hander completed eight frames for the first time in his big-league career, doing so on an efficient 96 pitches (69 strikes). In addition to picking up his third win, Schlittler notched his second straight quality start and third overall this season. He's yet to give up more than three runs through six starts and has posted a superb 1.77 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 41:4 K:BB over 35.2 innings.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
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