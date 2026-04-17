Cam Schlittler News: Logs quality start in no-decision
Schlittler did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 win over the Royals, allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.
Schlittler opened with five scoreless frames before allowing an unearned run in the sixth. He generated 16 swinging strikes on 93 pitches to notch his second quality start of the season in a strong rebound after yielding six combined runs over his previous two outings. The 25-year-old will carry a stellar 1.95 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 36:3 K:BB across 27.2 innings into a road matchup against the Red Sox next week.
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