Cam Schlittler headshot

Cam Schlittler News: Notches season-high nine Ks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Schlittler (6-1) earned the win in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Mets, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters across 6.2 innings.

The 25-year-old had a shutout going through six innings, but Juan Soto's leadoff homer in the seventh prevented Schlittler from finishing his start unblemished. That said, Friday's outing extended what has been a dominant run for the young righty, as he's posted a 0.70 ERA and 0.81 WHIP to go with a 38:10 K:BB over 38.1 innings across his last six starts. He's tentatively scheduled to take the mound again Wednesday against Toronto at Yankee Stadium.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
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