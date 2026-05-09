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Cam Schlittler News: Overcomes early injury scare in QS

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Schlittler tossed six scoreless innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing two hits and striking out six batters without issuing any walks.

Schlittler was hit in the back of his leg by a line drive in the first inning and was visited by a trainer. He remained in the game and promptly struck out the following batter to prove that he was fine. Schlittler proceeded to give up only one hit following the first frame and finished with his fourth scoreless outing of five-plus innings across his first nine starts. Schlittler has been especially dominant of late, giving up a meager two earned runs across 31.2 frames over his past five appearances. It's still early in the campaign, but Schlittler is looking like a viable AL Cy Young Award candidate. He leads qualified MLB pitchers with a 1.35 ERA, ranks second with a 0.81 WHIP and has the fifth-most strikeouts (59) while carrying a 5-1 record through 53.1 innings.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
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