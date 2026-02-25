Cam Schlittler headshot

Cam Schlittler News: Ready to face hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Schlittler (back) is scheduled to throw about 25 pitches in a simulated inning of live batting practice Wednesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees have been moving Schlittler along slowly in his throwing program after he experienced mid-back inflammation shortly upon reporting to camp. He was able to throw multiple bullpen sessions without incident and will now take the next stop forward by facing hitters. If all goes well Wednesday, Schlittler could get the green light to make his Grapefruit League debut at some point next week.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
