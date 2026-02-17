Cam Schlittler headshot

Cam Schlittler News: Returns to mound work Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Schlittler (back) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Schlittler dealt with some inflammation in his back last week when he reported to camp, but the 25-year-old right-hander is past the issue and has resumed normal mound work. Schlittler made his MLB debut last season, making 14 regular-season starts for the Yankees, and posted a 2.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 84:31 K:BB across 73 innings. He should man a spot in New York's Opening Day rotation.

Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees
