Cam Schlittler News: Takes first loss of season
Schlittler (2-1) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight in five innings of work.
Schlittler was tagged for three runs for a second straight start with all the damage coming in the first two innings. He settled in nicely after that, ending the night with eight strikeouts. The 25-year-old has reached at least seven strikeouts in each of his four starts this season and only walked his first batter on the year Sunday, giving him a 30:1 K:BB ratio so far.
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