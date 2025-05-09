Fantasy Baseball
Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Absent from Astros' lineup again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Smith is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.

It marks two straight games and four times over the last six contests that Smith has been absent from the Astros' lineup. It's a trend that's unlikely to continue, either because Smith will resume a regular role with the big club or he will be sent down the minors so he can play every day. The Astros have Zach Dezenzo in right field and batting seventh Friday.

