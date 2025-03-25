Fantasy Baseball
Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Another start in RF Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Smith is starting in right field and batting fifth in Tuesday's exhibition game versus Triple-A Sugar Land.

Smith started in right field and hit sixth against Sugar Land Monday, contributing a two-RBI triple. Most of the Astros' regulars were in the lineup for both games, which seems to bode well for Smith's chances of being named the starting right fielder. Chas McCormick -- who is Smith's chief competitor for the right field job -- is starting in center field Tuesday after entering mid-game to play center field Monday.

