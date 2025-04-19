Cam Smith News: Breaks out with two-homer game

Smith went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 6-4 win over the Padres.

Both long balls came off Kyle Hart, as Smith crushed a three-run blast in the second inning that left his bat at 107.8 mph before dropping a solo shot into the Crawford Boxes in the fourth. The 22-year-old rookie appears to be finding his footing in the majors, and since getting a couple days off to reset earlier in April, he's batting .290 (9-for-31) over the last nine games with all three of his big-league homers and 10 RBI.