Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Day off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Smith isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Smith will head to the bench for the first time this season after collecting hits in five of his last six games. Joey Loperfido will replace him in right field and bat sixth.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
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