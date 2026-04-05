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Cam Smith News: Drives in three, steals base Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Smith went 2-for-5 with three RBI, one walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Athletics.

Smith walked and stole his third base of the season in the fourth inning, drove in a run with a single in the fifth and singled home a pair in the eighth to tie the game 9-9. After a slow start to the season, Smith has a six-game hitting streak and is 8-for-20 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored during that time. Smith is now slashing .273/.400/485 across 40 plate appearances.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
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