Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Getting day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Smith is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

It's a rare day off for Smith, who had started the previous 12 contests. Zach Cole will patrol right field and bat eighth for the Astros in Smith's stead.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
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