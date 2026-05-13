Cam Smith News: Getting day off
Smith is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
It's a rare day off for Smith, who had started the previous 12 contests. Zach Cole will patrol right field and bat eighth for the Astros in Smith's stead.
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