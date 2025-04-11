Cam Smith News: Hits first big-league homer

Smith went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, one walk and one stolen base in Friday's 14-3 win over the Angels.

Smith's starting to figure things out in the majors -- this was his second multi-hit effort in a row. He's also driven in five runs over his last three games, and he supplied some insurance runs with an eighth-inning homer Friday. The 22-year-old is batting .241 (7-for-29) with a 3:10 BB:K across his first nine major-league contests. He's getting a chance to play a starting role in right field after being acquired by the Astros in their trade with the Cubs that sent Kyle Tucker to Chicago in the offseason. Smith was drafted 14th overall in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft and has skipped Triple-A to begin 2025 in the majors after logging just 32 minor-league contests over three levels in the second half of last year.