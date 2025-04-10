Cam Smith News: Hits in consecutive starts

Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Mariners.

Smith sat consecutive games Sunday and Monday after beginning his big-league career with only two hits across 18 at-bats while striking out nine times. He's responded well since, going 3-for-7 with a triple, one run scored and two RBI in a pair of starts. Smith should remain the team's primary right fielder so long as he sticks in the majors.